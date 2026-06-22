'Touch grass': SM Lee on week-long leave, posts photo of 'magic cup' leaving netizens amused

Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong is taking time off work to "touch grass", as the internet slang goes.

Leaning fully into the social media game, he announced his week-long leave with a photograph of the legendary 'magic cup', perched on a rock with lush greenery forming the backdrop.

The phrase "touch grass" is used to tell someone to log off from the online world, and instead spend time on physical activities and reconnect with reality.

And that is what SM Lee will be doing until June 28, he quipped in a Facebook post on Monday (June 22).

"Do share your own photos of time well spent outdoors," he requested. "Logging off for now."

While he might have wished for pictures of the world's landscapes in the comments section, netizens zeroed in on the appearance of the 'magic cup' with apparent glee.

For those unaware, the blue porcelain tea cup went viral during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 for its supposed "language-changing" abilities — Lee, who was then prime minister, had spoken a different language each time he drank from it during a televised speech about the circuit breaker.

Six years on, the cup is evidently still grabbing attention online.

"The magic cup!" several netizens exclaimed in separate comments.

"Good one, sir," a user on Instagram approved.

"Can I borrow the magic cup while you are away on leave? I promise to return it and not run away with the newfound magical power," said a Facebook user in jest.

Another added: "This cup is so magical so please don't drop it or break it!"

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lim.kewei@asiaone.com