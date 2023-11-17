Legal or not? Elderly man spotted selling 'lucky' 4D numbers outside Fu Lu Shou Complex

Can betting on one's 'lucky' numbers increase their chance of hitting the jackpot?

Some hopeful punters were recently spotted buying 'lucky' lottery numbers from an elderly man who had set up a makeshift stall outside Fu Lu Shou Complex in Bugis, reported Shin Min Daily News.

A video sent by a member of the public to the Chinese evening daily showed over 20 people gathered around the elderly man's makeshift stall.

In the clip, he passes an elderly woman a set of 4D number in exchange for $2. As soon as she leaves, another woman sits down and asks the elderly man for a lucky number.

The unnamed eyewitness said: "This is my first time seeing someone setting up a stall here. It looks like they are telling fortunes and giving 'lucky' lottery numbers, but I don't know if this is legal."

When a Shin Min reporter visited the stall a few days ago, there was no crowd at the elderly man's stall.

When interviewed, stall owner Lin Kenan (transliteration) said that he has been setting up his stall in the area for more than 20 years but would only come by occasionally just to pass time.

"I am retired, and previously worked as a security guard. I only come here occasionally to mingle and make more friends," explained the 69-year-old.

Questioned by police before

He added that he does not have an asking price for his services, and it is up to his 'customers' to decide how much they'd like to pay.

Lin also revealed that the 4D numbers he gives out are calculated based on his customers' birthdays, using a mathematical formula.

"Previously someone complained about me and said I was a scammer. I've also been questioned by the police about my methods before," said Lin.

When asked whether his stall was set up legally, Lin did not respond directly and merely replied the police had previously questioned him.

'Lucky' numbers from a machine?

While Lin may have his special formula for deriving lucky numbers, others at Maxwell Food Centre seem to have a quicker method of helping others to strike gold.

During the Hungry Ghost Festival this year, a machine that gives out 'lucky' numbers was installed at Maxwell Food Centre, reported Shin Min Daily News in August.

Visitors could obtain 4D numbers and Toto numbers simply by hitting the buttons on the machine.

The machine made its first appearance in 2008, and even went viral in 2016.

A representative from the Maxwell Food Centre Hungry Ghost Festival Committee told Shin Min then that the machine was installed not to encourage gambling, but to modernise the practice of seeking lucky numbers.

