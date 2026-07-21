Lengkok Bahru murder: Man to be charged on July 22

A 59-year-old man will be charged in court on Wednesday (July 22) with the alleged murder of his neighbour, the police said in a statement on Tuesday.

The incident happened at about 4.45pm on Monday at Block 55 Lengkok Bahru.

He faces the death penalty if convicted of killing his 59-year-old male neighbour.

What happened

In an earlier statement on Tuesday, the police told AsiaOne that the male victim was found lying motionless at the lift lobby on the 16th floor.

The victim was taken to the National University Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Preliminary investigations found that the duo knew each other.

Residents told The Straits Times that the pair had allegedly been involved in a longstanding feud, with arguments between them a common occurrence.

One resident told Lianhe Zaobao that the victim had moved into the block two years ago and would often return home intoxicated.

He is alleged to have urinated publicly along the common corridor, drawing complaints from neighbours, including the suspect.

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editor@asiaone.com