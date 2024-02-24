Leong Mun Wai steps down as PSP's secretary-general over recent Pofma order; Hazel Poa takes over

SINGAPORE - Non-Constituency MP Leong Mun Wai stepped down as the Progress Singapore Party's (PSP) secretary-general on Feb 20 to take responsibility for the correction direction he received for a social media post he put up.

He was succeeded by fellow NCMP Hazel Poa, who was elected and assumed the secretary-general position on the same day.

Mr Leong remains a member of its central executive committee (CEC), said PSP in a statement on Feb 23.

The party said: "PSP's CEC accepted Mr Leong's decision and is proud that he has demonstrated accountability through his actions, not just words."

On Feb 15, Mr Leong was ordered by the Pofma Office to carry a correction to a social media post he made on Feb 12 about a lack of financial aid given to a couple living in West Coast.

Mr Leong subsequently took down the post from his Facebook and Instagram pages. He made a new post on Feb 15 that linked to the corrections, and stated that he had been "drawn in" by the couple who had fallen on hard times.

He noted that he spoke about their circumstances and the assistance they were given, not knowing that this may not be the full picture.

Mr Leong, who joined PSP in 2019 and served as assistant secretary-general until July 2020 when he stepped down to focus on his role as an NCMP, wrote: "Accountability is important, and I hold myself accountable for the posts."

Ms Poa is the PSP's fourth secretary-general since the party was founded in 2019 by Dr Tan Cheng Bock, a former lawmaker with the ruling People's Action Party (PAP). She was the party's vice-chairman, prior to becoming its secretary-general.

Mr Leong stepped up to the role in April 2023, after Mr Francis Yuen vacated the position the month before after two years in the seat. Before that, Dr Tan was the party's first secretary-general.

Together with Dr Tan, Mr Leong and Ms Poa were on PSP's West Coast GRC slate that lost to a PAP team led by former transport minister S. Iswaran in the 2020 General Election.

A party member, who declined to be named, told The Straits Times that Mr Leong volunteered to step down, owing to the seriousness of the Pofma order.

"I'm not surprised. In fact, I think it's the right thing to do. He is a good man and a nice guy, and I will support him all the way."

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

ALSO READ: 'I hold myself accountable': Leong Mun Wai issued Pofma order for post on West Coast couple