Let her pay: Woman who destroyed glass door draws criticism online

A viral video showing a woman in a personal mobility device (PMD) shattering a glass door at Toa Payoh Interchange has angered many online.

In a Facebook video posted on Friday (May 31), SBS Transit shared a video of a woman riding a PMD but failing to brake before entering a glass door.

The lady smashed through the glass door, causing it to shatter. Luckily for her and others, no one was hurt in the incident.

SBS Transit posted the video with a reminder to users of these mobility devices to be careful when moving around in enclosed spaces.

According to The Straits Times, the incident occurred at 7.35am. In the footage, the woman is seen getting up to pick up a basket which fell off the scooter from the impact, before wheeling the scooter away.

But many felt that she should have been held accountable for the mess she caused.

They took to the comments section of the video to call for the lady to pay up for the destroyed glass door.

Others questioned whether it was necessary for her to be using a PMD, since the video showed that she was capable of walking. But as rightly acknowledged by users, that argument is actually beside the point.

Some also called for stricter regulations with PMDs in public spaces.

Others commented, tongue firmly in cheek, that what they were witnessing was a miracle.

A spokesperson from SBS Transit has shared that they would be making a police report.

AsiaOne has reached out to SBS Transit for further updates.

