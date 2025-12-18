'Listen to boss without argumentative attitude': Job description raises eyebrows

One company in the hair and beauty service industry is looking to pay up to $5,000 for a PR manager who will listen to the boss' instructions "without an argumentative attitude".

In an advertisement that was listed on job portal Jobstreet by Seek Limited on Monday (Dec 15), Poison Private Limited also stated in the description for the full-time position: "Suggestions may be introduced when being asked".

Poison is listed as a foreign company. Checks by AsiaOne found no records on Bizfile.

Questions about the company’s legitimacy aside, several netizens on Reddit could not imagine working for the "red flag" workplace.

"They are looking for a puppet," one wrote.

"This is not corporate speak, hardly professional," another netizen added.

Can bosses fire employees giving suggestions?

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the Tripartite Alliance Limited (TAL) — which runs agencies such as Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management (TADM) and Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices — said the job advertisement does not appear to contain any discriminatory phrases.

Under the Tripartite Guidelines on Fair Employment Practices, companies should ensure job advertisements are "written fairly" — without discriminatory language relating to age, gender, race, religion, language, nationality, marital status, family responsibilities or disability.

While it does not violate the law, several HR professionals told AsiaOne that the language used in the advertisement offers insight into the company's workplace culture, which can put off potential candidates.

Aslam Sardar, chief executive officer at the Institute for Human Resource Professionals (IHRP), said a workplace that discourages feedback may struggle to attract and retain talent — especially those who value engagement and growth.

Framing roles that support merit and dialogue is not just ethical, but also imperative from a business standpoint, he added.

"Today’s approach prioritises participation, critical thinking, and continuous improvement, moving away from rigid, hierarchical models where employees are expected to follow instructions without question."

Companies looking for employees who are "docile" are a rarity, according to Joel Toh, the general manager of Supreme HR Advisory, who said that instead, his firm has clients who request potential hires to be more outgoing or detail orientated.

"Employers should not just expect compliance but must also create structured and appropriate avenues for employees to share views and suggestions," he added.

But do companies really have grounds to fire employees simply for being "too honest" in their feedback to their bosses?

"Only if they are insubordinate in a way that results in their inability to fulfil job obligations," said Toh. "If an employee is very honest but still continues to work and complete tasks, an employer cannot dismiss them."

Alvin Goh, chief executive officer of Singapore Human Resources Institute, said that employees must "learn to share feedback constructively and sensitively to context, timing and organisational norms."

"Effective work places are built when both sides are clear on how dialogue happens, not whether it is allowed," he said.

For IHRP’s Sardar, the manner, tone, intent and potential impact of the comments matter.

"While honesty is valued, feedback should be communicated constructively, respectfully, and in good faith, without undermining working relationships or organisational harmony," he said.

He suggested that "progressive" companies can champion a culture of openness by offering "safe and structured" channels for employees to give feedback.

These include surveys, exit interviews and employee dialogue sessions.

One-one-one check-ins with managers can provide a "personal touch", while whistle bowling channels are for sensitive matters.

"These measures ensure every voice is heard respectfully, fostering psychological safety and collaboration without fear of being intrusive," said Sardar.

TAL told AsiaOne that employees who believe they have been unfairly dismissed can approach the TADM for advice and mediation.

Disputes may be referred to the employment claims tribunal for a decision if they cannot be resolved at mediation, TAL added.

