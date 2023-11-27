Lizard discovered in zi char stall's dish, but SFA finds no food safety lapses

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) found no pest infestation or food safety lapses at a Punggol zi char stall after diners discovered a lizard in the charcoal fish head steamboat from the stall.

Stomp contributor Ng was dining with three others in a coffee shop at Block 322 Sumang Walk on Nov 17 at around 8pm when it happened.

"When we first found the lizard inside the pot while scooping the food, we thought that we saw it wrongly. After reconfirming it's really a lizard, we immediately stopped eating and quickly informed the stall," said the Stomp contributor, who reported the incident to SFA two days later.

"They refunded us the money for the food. We are glad nothing happened to any of us. No food poisoning due to the incident.

"This Le Xiao Chu zi char stall seriously has a hygiene issue. To be honest, this is not the first time we found pests in the food. The previous incident was quite a while ago and we found some insect inside the dishes we ordered as well."

In response to a Stomp query, SFA said it had inspected the food establishment and did not detect any pest infestation or food safety lapses during the inspection.

"Nonetheless, SFA has reminded the licensee to observe good housekeeping and refuse management at the licensed premises."

The agency added that while it puts in place and enforces the regulatory measures, food operators must play their part by adhering to good food hygiene and preparation practices.

If you come across any potentially errant food operator, you can report to SFA via the online feedback form.

