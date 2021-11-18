Loan shark strikes again? $188 roast pig delivered to Malay family in Tampines

While loan sharks in Singapore have a history of pranking debtors with multiple food delivery orders, one recently took it a step further by sending a roast pig to a Malay family.

The case of harassment came to light after the roast meat wholesaler did not manage to collect payment for the item delivered to a flat along Tampines Street 81 on Tuesday (Nov 16) evening.

In an interview with Shin Min Daily News, Aw Say Meng, the owner of Ming Wang Roasted Pig Supplier Pte Ltd, said he received an order on Monday for a $188 roast pig to be delivered the next day.

The mobile phone number used to place the order belonged to a business that claimed to provide "financial services".

"At first, I asked the customer to use PayNow. He refused and told me I could call the police if I did not receive payment," Aw said, adding that the customer insisted on paying cash on delivery.

But when he showed up outside the flat with the roast pig, no one answered the door. Calls to the customer went unanswered so he ended up waiting for four hours.

Aw was then told to collect the money from a maid who was said to be living in the flat with an elderly Malay widower, however, it is unclear if she was the debtor.

He later called the police for help.

"In the seven years of running this business, I've lost money due to customers cancelling their orders at the last minute," Aw said.

"But this is the first time I've been pranked. This is my hard-earned money, how could they do this to me?"

The police said that they received a report of harassment and they are investigating the case.

chingshijie@asiaone.com