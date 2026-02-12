19-year-old teen topples shoe cabinet in Choa Chu Kang, arrested for loanshark harassment

A 19-year-old male teenager was arrested on Tuesday (Feb 10) for his alleged involvement in a case of loanshark harassment in Choa Chu Kang.

The harassment incident happened at about 8pm on Monday, at a residential unit along Choa Chu Kang Avenue 5.

Police said that the male teenager had topped over a wooden shoe cabinet outside the victim's house.

He was identified and arrested through follow-up investigations by officers from Jurong Police Division and with the aid of images from police cameras.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the 18-year-old was allegedly involved in another similar case of loanshark harassment.

The police did not say when and where this other case happened.

The teenager will be charged in court on Thursday under the Moneylenders Act 2008. If found guilty of the said offence, he could be jailed for up to five years, fined up to $50,000, and receive up to six strokes of the cane.

Members of the public are advised to stay away from loansharks and not work with or assist them in any way.

Those who suspect or know of anyone who may be involved in loansharking activities can call 999.

[[nid:729715]]

editor@asiaone.com