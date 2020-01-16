Logistics firm first to be charged with false declaration on fair hiring of Singaporeans

SINGAPORE - A logistics firm has become the first company to be charged in court with making a false declaration after changes to the Fair Consideration Framework (FCF).

Ti2 Logistics was charged in the State Court on Tuesday (Jan 14) with making a false declaration to the Controller of Work Passes in an employment pass application, stating that it had considered local candidates fairly before trying to employ a foreigner.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM), which was reported earlier this month to be updating the FCF, on Tuesday released details of the changes, which include the prosecution of employers and key personnel for making false declarations on fair consideration, and longer debarment duration for companies, which prohibit them from applying for new work passes or renewing existing employment passes. The changes took effect earlier this month.

Those convicted of false declaration under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act may be jailed for up to two years, fined up to $20,000, or both.

MOM found that Ti2 Logistics falsely declared in an employment pass application that it had interviewed two Singapore citizens and considered local candidates fairly for a business development manager position.

However, the firm had already pre-selected the employment pass applicant and had no intention to interview any local candidates, the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to charge sheets seen by The Straits Times, the application was submitted to MOM’s Work Pass Division in July 2019 for a Zhou Jianxin.

Ti2 Logistics has been debarred from hiring new foreign workers or renewing existing work passes for 24 months.

Four other firms have also been given stiffer penalties after the updates to the FCF.

Solar equipment manufacturer Meyer Burger was debarred from hiring new foreign workers or renewing existing work passes for 24 months after it was found to have pre-selected an employment pass applicant and failed to interview local applicants who had responded to its Jobs Bank advertisement for a process engineer position.