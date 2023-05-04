Lost and found: Man reunites with SIA air stewardess he met 13 years ago

Some memories stay with us forever.

For Dominick O'Donnell, some of his favourite memories involve two Singapore Airlines (SIA) air stewardesses.

Back in 2010, O'Donnell met the pair, Sandy and Alice, aboard SQ321 when he was migrating to Singapore with his family. He was four years old.

In a TikTok slideshow shared on Tuesday (May 2), he recounted how both of them had made his flight a memorable one by showering him with attention and goofing around with him. They even wrote him a belated birthday card.

"Sandy and Alice became embedded in my memory and I always thought back to them as my childhood heroes," he said.

His parents shared the same sentiments and spoke fondly of the two air stewardesses, even after the flight.

Sandy and O'Donnell during that fateful flight. PHOTO: TikTok/Dominickod86

Unfortunately, the family did not exchange contact information with Sandy and Alice at the time.

"I always hoped that one day, our paths would cross again," O'Donnell said.

Reuniting 6 years later

But Lady Luck was on their side.

Six years later, O'Donnell and his family bumped into Sandy while travelling.

"Our paths crossed again! Sandy recognised my dad on our flight back to London on holiday," he recounted.

During the happy reunion, the air stewardess showed the pictures that she took with the family many years ago.

"Sandy told us that she was wondering what I was up to now, six years on, all grown-up and didn't expect to coincidentally meet us on a flight again," he said.

Sandy and O'Donnell reuniting in 2016. PHOTO: TikTok/Dominickod86

And of course, Sandy continued to dote on O'Donnell throughout the entire flight.

But there was someone missing from the reunion — Alice was not on that flight and Sandy said she had not seen her since 2010.

Nonetheless, the family continued to keep in contact with Sandy. In 2022, they had another chance meeting with her in Perth.

Hoping to find Alice, O'Donnell turned to TikTok for help.

"Please TikTok, do your magic, help us find Alice and complete the story!" the 18-year-old wrote.

A miracle

And it seems like TikTok really has worked its magic.

A woman named Alice left a comment on the teen's post, saying that she was the Alice that O'Donnell was looking for.

PHOTO: TikTok/Screengrab/Dominickod86

O'Donnell told AsiaOne that the woman is indeed the person he was looking for.

He shared that the three of them are currently communicating via WhatsApp and have plans to meet up soon.

After reconnecting with Alice, they learned that she had left SIA in 2012, which is why they never met her on another flight.

"I felt like the magic of TikTok was real! Sandy and I always wondered where Alice was and it felt like we had found the missing puzzle piece," he said happily.

