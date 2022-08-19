Lost in Bangkok, retrieved in Malaysia: Singaporean shares how she got her missing laptop back

Losing one's laptop can be pretty upsetting and the chances of getting something as pricey as it back are usually very low.

Naturally one woman, who goes by the name Allison, was extremely grateful when a kind stranger found and offered to return her missing Macbook Air.

The odd thing is – Allison said she lost her laptop in Bangkok and this woman has it in Kukup, Malaysia some 1,800 km away.

In a TikTok video uploaded on Tuesday (Aug 16), Allison shared that she had lost the device at a Bangkok airport on July 4, describing in the comment thread that she thought she had passed the laptop to her father.

In any case, one of them ended up leaving it on a bench at the airport and then boarded their flight back to Singapore.

"I thought my Macbook Air was gone forever," she wrote in the caption.

Thankfully, a few weeks later, a woman messaged Allison on Instagram saying she had found the laptop and they set up a date to meet, all the way in Kukup.

"I'm here in Malaysia trying to collect my Macbook Air, hopefully, everything goes well. Pray for me," Allison explained in the video.

Allison did not explain in her video how and why her laptop ended up in this woman's possession in Malaysia.

To update her viewers, Allison uploaded a second TikTok video on Wednesday (Aug 17).

https://www.tiktok.com/@skyearthy/video/7132438972889828609?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1

In the captions, she said the stranger told her she managed to contact Allison because the laptop had no password, thus allowing her to access the information on it.

Allison also shared that they had agreed to meet at New Kukup Seafood Restaurant, which is owned by the woman's in-laws and is about an hour's drive away from the Johor Bahru checkpoint.

While keen to get back her laptop, she was advised by her mother's friend to be careful in case strangers sneaked "some white powder" into the device.

"I was so nervous," Allison said, saying the trip to the restaurant felt like it took "forever".

When she finally reached the eatery, the woman passed her the device which was encased in a maroon laptop sleeve.

"I'm super lucky to meet her," Allison said gratefully.

To thank the woman for returning her laptop, Allison also gave her a red packet and had lunch at their family's restaurant.

In the comments section of the video, netizens celebrated with Allison, with one saying that there is still "hope in this world".

PHOTO: TikTok/Screengrab/Skyearthy

This isn't the first time a Singaporean has received help from a kind stranger after losing something.

In March this year, a migrant worker helped a woman retrieve her AirPods, which she dropped into a drain during a heavy downpour.

The woman shared that she had not passed him any monetary reward as she was afraid he would not have accepted it.

