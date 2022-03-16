This made my day: Migrant worker crawls inside drain to help retrieve woman's AirPods despite heavy rain

Replacing an AirPods Pro isn't cheap - it's $379, mind you - so Elaine Liu's heart must have sunk when one of her wireless earbuds fell into a drain when she brushed her hair while cycling.

Thankfully for Liu, she said a migrant worker named Mukul stepped up and walked "two bus stops away under the heavy rain" with her to help in retrieving the earbud.

Liu recorded part of the incident and uploaded a 25-second clip to TikTok on Tuesday (March 15).

The video has garnered over 150,000 views at the time of writing.

In her caption, she wrote: "(I) was cycling and my AirPods Pro just flew out when I accidentally brushed my hair, so heng (unlucky) that it fell right into the drain."

The torrential rain only made matters worse but thankfully her saviour and good Samaritan Mukul was in the vicinity to help her.

In the video, he can be seen lowering himself into the drain and picking up the AirPods Pro before passing it to Liu.

Clearly touched by his gesture, she also requested to take a selfie with the smiling Mukul.

Many netizens found the video especially heartwarming and applauded this stranger's kind act.

However, some netizens wondered if Liu could have shown more appreciation by rewarding the migrant worker with money or buying him a "gift or a good meal".

Liu replied that she was afraid Mukul would not have accepted her monetary offer.

