Singapore 'seriously studying' potential deployment of advanced nuclear energy technologies: Dr Tan See Leng

As Singapore pushes to transform its economy into one that is more digital and innovation driven, the issue of energy security has become an existential one. This has led the country to "seriously study" the potential of advanced nuclear energy technologies, said Minister-in-charge of Energy and Science & Technology Dr Tan See Leng.

Dr Tan, who is also Minister for Manpower, spoke about Singapore's energy transition for a low-carbon future, while securing its energy resilience, at the Ministry of Trade and Industry's (MTI) Committee of Supply debate on Monday (March 2).

"As demand grows and as we decarbonise, the Government will continue to strike a pragmatic balance between energy sustainability, security, and affordability.

"Decarbonisation will come with costs, but cannot and will not be at all costs," Dr Tan said.

Nuclear energy can be 'safe, reliable, and cost-competitive'

The minister provided the House with an update on the progress of Singapore's solar and low-carbon alternatives efforts.

He noted that while "remarkable" progress has been made in solar energy deployment and low-carbon solutions, they are either insufficient, or not ready for deployment at scale, due to technological nascency or under-development supply chains.

"Thus, while we may not have made a decision, we are seriously studying the potential deployment of advanced nuclear energy technologies, such as small modular reactions.

"Nuclear energy has the potential to be a safe, reliable, and cost-competitive option," explained Dr Tan.

Setting out what this means, the House was told that five one-inch-tall uranium pellets - each smaller than a thumb - can generate the same amount of energy as one Olympic-sized swimming pool of natural gas.

Given Singapore's land scarcity, Dr Tan said that Singapore is intensifying its capability building efforts, especially in nuclear safety and technology assessment.

The minister assured the House that these will be done in line with the International Atomic Energy Agency's milestones approach, adding that the city state will partner international leaders such as the United States, France, and the Republic of Korea.

"Public trust will be essential. We will work closely with partners on raising awareness for not just nuclear, but more fundamentally, the existential nature of energy," Dr Tan said.

Singapore, Korea energy authorities sign MOU on civil nuclear energy cooperation

As part of South Korea President Lee Jae Myung's state visit to Singapore from March 1 to 3, the Energy Market Authority of Singapore (EMA) and Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co Pte Ltd (KHNP) signed a memorandum of understanding on civil nuclear energy capability building in small modular reactions (SMR) on Monday.

Under the MOU, the two agencies will conduct joint studies of SMRs for potential applications in Singapore, collaborate in human resource development and training, and share technological information and best practices in the field of advanced nuclear technologies.

In a factsheet to the media, EMA said that the MOU is part of its efforts to study various pathways to decarbonise Singapore's power system.

