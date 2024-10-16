Low visibility from dust clouds likely caused Exercise Wallaby vehicle collision, says Ng Eng Hen

The collision between the two Hunter armoured vehicles during Exercise Wallaby was likely caused by low visibility from the dust clouds that formed during the movement of the vehicles.

Preliminary checks showed that dust clouds were a "likely contributory factor", said Minister for Defence Dr Ng Eng Hen in a written reply to a parliamentary question on Tuesday (Oct 15) about the incident which occurred in Queensland, Australia, in September.

The question was posed by MP Dennis Tan, who asked about the cause of the accident and if there were lessons to be learnt about improving training safety.

In his reply, Dr Ng also said: "It was also ascertained that the soldiers on board the vehicles had adhered to the safety protocols, including the use of seat belts and protective gear, and consequently only sustained no or mild injuries."

A total of 12 Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) servicemen were injured from the accident, but all were able to rejoin their units after receiving medical care.

The accident happened on Sept 24 at about 7.40pm local time, as the vehicles were preparing to move back to base at the Shoalwater Bay Training Area, said Mindef in an earlier statement.

A safety pause was called immediately after the accident, and all drivers were subsequently reminded to maintain the requisite safety distances when driving, especially when visibility was poor.

Troops were reminded to adhere to safety protocols, including the use of safety equipment. The incident and reminders were further shared with participants of subsequent phases of the exercise and other units in Singapore through safety briefs.

Soldiers were also reminded to adhere to safety protocols, including the use of safety equipment.

"The incident and reminders were further shared with participants of subsequent phases of the exercise and other units in Singapore through safety briefs," said the defence minister.

The Army has also started a formal investigation into the incident, in line with SAF protocol.

"Upon completion of the investigation, further lessons learnt and recommendations made will be implemented as appropriate," he said.

Exercise Wallaby is the largest unilateral overseas operation conducted by the SAF and occurs every year.

