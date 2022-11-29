LTA adds 6 kilometres of new cycling paths in the CBD

These paths stretch from Clarke Quay to Bayfront and Tanjong Pagar, and have been designed to provide pedestrians and cyclists with a wider active mobility network in the CBD.

Minister for Transport S Iswaran officially unveiled the new paths and also the supporting infrastructure to entice more to commute via bicycles.

Central Area Cycling Path Network

This connects to several existing MRT stations, including Clarke Quay, Tanjong Pagar, and Telok Ayer station, as well as the three newly opened Thomson-East Coast Line stations in the form of Shenton Way, Marina Bay and Gardens by the Bay.

PHOTO: Motorist

To keep the character of the Central Area, the cycling paths, which are mostly on tiled surfaces, are demarcated with cyclist logos, and solid or dashed red or yellow lines on existing or widened pavements.

For safer and more convenient commuting experiences for both pedestrians and cyclists, LTA widened existing signalised crossings and implemented new crossings along the paths.

The added connectivity allows commuters to have better first-and-last-mile connectivity for their journeys. It also connects to popular areas like Marina Bay and Marina Barrage, and users can also ride along the Singapore River towards Alexandra and Queenstown.

PHOTO: Motorist

The network now spans about 21 kilometres of cycling paths and park connectors in the area.

End-of-trip facilities

Of course, there's also a need for the supporting infrastructure if bicycles were to become a legitimate transportation alternative.

The cycling paths are supported by around 4,800 public bicycle parking spaces in the CBD area, located near MRT stations, parks, popular destinations, amenities and other transport nodes.

This includes 120 bicycle parking spaces that LTA provided by repurposing 12 streetside car park lots as of 2022.

PHOTO: Motorist

Grants have also been put in place to entice developers into equipping their premises with end-of-trip facilities, such as lockers, shower stalls and changing rooms. Thus far, 14 developments have benefitted from this grant.

There are plans for further expansion of the network, with the LTA now studying the provision of additional cycling paths within the Central Area, across Orchard, Newton, River Valley, Rochor and Outram.

This article was first published in Motorist.