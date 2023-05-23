LTA eases ERP rates for June holidays

Drivers here can finally get some respite after repeated rounds of ERP price increases since May 2022, even if this respite is only temporary.

The Land Transport Authority has announced that it will be reducing ERP rates at a total of seven locations across a total of 12 specified time periods for the upcoming June 2023 school holidays.

ERP rates will be reduced at the locations and time periods as per the table below:

These revised rates will apply from May 29 to June 25. These rates will revert to the pre-school holiday charges from June 26 onwards. The rates for other gantries will remain unchanged.

