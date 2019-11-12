LTA investigating clip of officer seen kicking PMD rider off e-scooter in Bedok

PHOTO: YouTube/Singapore Road Vigilante
Lam Min Lee
AsiaOne

It all happened in the blink of an eye — an officer dashing across a road in Bedok and kicking an e-scooter rider zipping down a footpath.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) officer's actions were recorded on the dashcam of a nearby vehicle and the clip made its rounds on social media.

According to Facebook page Singapore Road Vigilante, the incident happened at a traffic junction located along Bedok Reservoir Road on Tuesday (Dec 10) at around 7pm.

Even though the e-scooter rider was speeding, it was no match for the officer's deft moves. He managed to kick the rider, who lost control of his device and tumbled onto the pavement.

The rider was seen getting up to his feet before falling down again. His current condition is unknown.

Netizens appear to be divided over the officer's actions after viewing the clip.

Most of them pointed out that the e-scooter rider had violated several traffic rules, while several others supported the officer's actions. Some questioned whether the officer had gone too far in trying to enforce the law.

PHOTO: Reddit
PHOTO: Reddit
PHOTO: Reddit

Since the ban of e-scooters on footpaths kicked in on Nov 5, LTA has stepped up checks on errant riders, and officers have issued warnings to them.

From next year, those found guilty of flouting the rules can be fined up to $2,000 and/or jailed for up to three months.

LTA told AsiaOne that it is investigating the incident.

lamminlee@asiaone.com

