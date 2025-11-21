LTA-led rail reliability task force 'moving in right direction': Advisory panel

The rail reliability task force has made "good progress" in developing measures to improve the performance of Singapore's train network, said the expert panel appointed to advise the group on its findings.

Panel member Dr Tony Lee, who was formerly operations and innovation director at Hong Kong's MTR, made the remark on Friday (Nov 21) as he wrapped up his five-day visit here.

Representing the other international rail experts on the panel — Patrick Bauchart, Dr Cai Chang Jun, Professor Tsay Huel-Sheng and Kon Shinichiro — Dr Lee told reporters that they have reviewed the preliminary findings and suggestions of the LTA-led task force.

"We are genuinely impressed by the remarkable progress made in such a short time," he said, referring to the formation of the task force in September 2025 following a spate of train disruptions.

"The task force is moving in right direction in prioritising asset renewal, strengthening system resilience, leveraging advanced technologies for predictive maintenance and enhancing systems, supply chain management as well."

During their time in Singapore, the panel members also visited four train depots managed by rail operators SMRT and SBS Transit to understand daily operations and protocols, as well as consult with staff members there.

"Their candid feedback has been instrumental in shaping our recommendations to the task force," Dr Lee added.

Proposals put forth by the panel include lengthening scheduled closures of rail segments for maintenance and renewal, investing in predictive technology, cultivating engineering talents and improving service recovery by tailoring communications to various passenger groups.

He said that while Singapore's MRT network is performing well based on international standards, it is nearing 40 years old and experiencing increasing ridership "that stress the system a lot".

"Your railway faces the same challenges as other networks in many cities, particularly those with similar age," he said without elaborating.

"Reliability is a constant endeavour."

The task force will submit its final recommendations to Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow by the end of the year.

