LTA to launch 7 new bus services and add enhancements to improve connectivity

To improve connectivity, seven new bus services will be launched, along with the extension of two existing routes in the coming months, said the Land Transport Authority on Monday (Feb 9).

The improvements will include the introduction of new bus service 831 within Tengah, which will travel from Tengah Interchange to Tengah Garden Avenue, as well as the extension of Service 97 / 97e from Jurong East to Tengah Interchange, starting March 8.

Following a review of bus network coverage and ridership patterns, and in consultation with grassroots advisers and community leaders, the LTA said that the extension of Service 181 from Jurong West to Tengah is also planned in the months ahead.

In addition, three new services — 457, 458, and 459 — will provide residents of Hougang, Sengkang and Punggol with a direct connection to the Circle Line and the Tai Seng employment centre.

New peak-period services 460 and 461 will offer faster connections for residents in Tampines Boulevard and Yishun East to Tampines and Khatib MRT stations respectively.

A new city direct service 684 will also link Brickland and Bukit Batok West directly to the Central Business District.

Speaking to the media at Tampines North interchange on Feb 9, Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow expressed appreciation for bus veterans while highlighting the new integrated transport hub, which features an MRT station and retail shops.

He noted that nine new bus services and extensions to 13 existing routes have been planned and implemented since discussions began.

"The BCEP (Bus Connectivity Enhancement Programme) is intended to try to connect HDB estates that are further from the city to give residents more transport options and shorten transport time."

Siow said that recruiting bus drivers remains the most challenging task, with starting salaries at $2,600, and that higher pay is needed to attract more local talent.

"We have been trying very hard to recruit local Singaporean bus drivers and that is actually the most difficult task," said Siow, adding that the median age of local bus drivers is 56 and continues to rise.

When asked about the recent disruptions to bus arrival timings, Siow said that efforts are underway to resolve the issue.

"Most important thing to remember is that bus operations were not affected. I know a lot of commuters use the bus arrival system to get a good estimate of the time, and I know they were affected. (We will) continue to improve the availability and accuracy," he said.

Siow said the LTA is completing final checks, adding: "They are just tying up the loose ends. A lot of it involves updating the firmware and, in some cases, replacing transmitters on the buses. So it's a manual process."

Introduced in July 2024, the BCEP aims to improve bus connectivity, particularly in newer estates located further from MRT stations, and to provide alternative travel options along rail lines with high ridership, said the LTA.

Since its launch, the authority has introduced 27 new and extended bus services and enhanced 62 existing services, including express routes to and from the city and limited-stop services that offer faster journeys to MRT stations.

These improvements are reported to benefit approximately 244,000 commuters daily.

LTA added that details of further enhancements in the coming months will be shared closer to their implementation dates.

