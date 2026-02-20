No MRT service between Tanah Merah and Expo from March 14 to 17; Sengkang West Inner Loop LRT service to close for 6 months

Train services along the East-West Line (EWL) and Sengkang-Punggol LRT (SPLRT) will be adjusted to facilitate essential upgrading works in the coming months, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA), SMRT and SBS Transit in a joint statement on Friday (Feb 20).

From March 14 to 17, there will be no train services between Tanah Merah and Expo on the EWL, so that works to disconnect train tracks linking the EWL to Changi Depot can take place.

The service adjustment follows the successful operationalisation of the East Coast Integrated Depot (ECID) in December 2025.

This will be the last planned suspension to link the EWL to the new East Coast Integrated Depot.

During the affected period, a shuttle bus service will run at a frequency of five to eight minutes between the two stations, said the statement.

Train services between Expo and Changi Airport will run at seven-minute intervals during peak hours, while services between Tuas Link and Pasir Ris will continue to operate as per normal.

Commuters may also use existing public bus services to connect to alternative MRT lines such as the Downtown Line for their journeys.

Single loop operations on Sengkang West LRT for 6 months

Following the expected completion of Circle Line adjustments between Mountbatten and Paya Lebar in April, the Sengkang West Inner Loop will be closed for six months from April 19 to Oct 18, according to the joint statement.

Extended working hours are needed to carry out major modifications to existing tracks, connect newtracks and install and test signalling systems and equipment, said LTA and SBS Transit.

During this period, commuters may continue to use regular bus services and/or the Sengkang West Outer Loop, which will be fully operated with two-car Light Rail Vehicles (LRVs) to boost capacity.

A shuttle bus service will also operate from Sengkang bus interchange during weekday mornings from 6am to 10am, and evening peak periods from 5.30pm to 9.30pm, to supplement the capacity of LRT services and reduce added travel time for commuters.

The shuttle buses will operate at intervals of about three to five minutes, running different routes in the morning and evening, and charge the same fares as LRT journeys.

Commuters who tap into the shuttle buses before 7.30am or between 9am and 9.45am will be eligible for the Travel Smart Journeys programme, which will provide equivalent cost savings to those who travel outside peak hours.

The shuttle service will start from April 13 — one week before the service adjustment begins — to give commuters time to familiarise themselves with the service. Crowd marshals also will be on the ground to assist commuters, the statement said.

The SPLRT fleet, which currently has 25 one-car light rail vehicles (LRVs) and 16 two-car LRVs, is being expanded to meet the growing demand along the line.

Since July 2025, LTA has been introducing two-car LRVs to progressively replace the existing first-generation fleet and a total of seven new two-car LRVs are expected to be in passenger service by the end of February.

The remaining 18 new LRVs will be deployed progressively after depot expansion works — which will increase its size from 3.5ha to 11.1ha — are completed in 2027.

"During this period, commuters are advised to plan their journeys ahead and factor in additional travelling time during the service adjustment period," the statement said.

Commuters can also check LTA's MyTransport.SG mobile app, as well as LTA, SMRT and SBS Transit's social media channels for updates.

