Regular MRT service between Tanah Merah and Tampines stations to resume ahead of schedule on Dec 10 following early completion of works

Regular train service on MRT’s East-West Line (EWL) will resume on Tuesday (Dec 10), from the start of passenger-service hours, after works to lay new tracks to connect the line to the upcoming East Coast Integrated Depot (ECID) were completed ahead of schedule.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) had initially planned for a four-day stoppage of services from Dec 7 to 10, affecting Tanah Merah, Simei, Tampines, Pasir Ris, Expo and Changi Airport stations.

In a Facebook post this evening, LTA said that works have been completed ahead of schedule and passenger services would resume tomorrow.

It added that comprehensive testing, including safety and ultrasonic tests on the tracks, power supply and train signalling systems, were also carried out.

Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat also posted on Facebook to thank public transport workers, while acknowledging commuters for their "patience and understanding".

“I would like to thank our public transport workers and staff for their hard work over the past three days - our engineers, technicians and workers who were laying the tracks around the clock and doing thorough planning and testing; our bus captains providing shuttle services between Tampines, Simei and Tanah Merah stations; and more than 400 ground staff assisting and guiding commuters at train stations and shuttle bus boarding points.

"My appreciation to all commuters too for your patience and understanding, and your support for our public transport workers.”

During the stoppage of services, shuttle trains ran every five minutes between Tampines and Pasir Ris, every eight minutes between Tanah Merah and Expo, and every 11 minutes between Expo and Changi Airport.

Shuttle bus service 7 also ran at a frequency of three to five minutes between Tampines, Simei and Tanah Merah. Fares for the shuttle bus service were the same as those for an MRT journey.

About the East Coast Integrated Depot

ECID will be the world’s first four-in-one depot, integrating three train depots and one bus depot within a single site.

The Downtown Line depot will be located underground, the Thomson-East Coast Line depot at-grade, while the East-West Line depot will be elevated on the level above.

All three depots are designed to operate independently of one another, with a total stabling capacity of around 220 trains.

The bus depot will be an independent structure located next to the train depots and will have parking capacity for 760 buses, plus a maintenance facility.

ECID is targeted to be completed in 2025.

