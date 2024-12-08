Some confusion amid MRT suspension between Tampines and Tanah Merah, but most passengers unfazed

SINGAPORE - Despite repeated reminders on social media, in stations and on trains, some MRT passengers were caught off guard on the first day that train services were suspended between Tampines and Tanah Merah stations.

Most passengers on the East-West Line (EWL) on the quiet morning of Dec 7 were, however, relatively unfazed by the partial stoppage of service, which will last until Dec 10.

Based on The Straits Times' observations, the situation at the affected stations remained trouble-free as the day wore on.

The suspension, which was announced in early November, is needed to safely connect the rail line to the upcoming East Coast Integrated Depot in Upper Changi Road East. Adjacent sections of the EWL are also impacted.

Instead of regular train service, shuttle trains will run every five minutes between Tampines and Pasir Ris stations, every eight minutes between Tanah Merah and Expo stations, and every 11 minutes between Expo and Changi Airport.

For the sector without train service, a shuttle bus service - Shuttle 7 - will bridge the gap, running at a frequency of three to five minutes and stopping at Tampines, Simei and Tanah Merah stations. Fares for the shuttle will be the same as that for an MRT journey along the same stretch.

At the shuttle bus boarding points in Tanah Merah, Simei and Tampines, metal barricades have been set up for passengers to queue in an orderly fashion. The queueing points are sheltered, with designated priority boarding areas for seniors and personal mobility aid users.

Up to 55 double-decker buses will be deployed each day for the shuttle service, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said previously.

In addition to SMRT and LTA staff, groups of workers in black tops and high-visibility vests carrying LED wands were seen at affected stations directing passengers and addressing their queries.

Some also boarded trains to let passengers know where to go.

Many passengers described their MRT journeys on Dec 7 as smooth.

Mr Mo Qiang, 37, who works at a retail store in Changi Airport, said he was prepared for the service suspension as he had seen signs and notices put up in advance around Tampines, where he lives.

"They have to do these works, so I understand," he said, when asked about the inconvenience he has to put up with over the four days.

Still, there was some confusion, especially among travellers who had just arrived in Singapore.

Ms Yuki Teo, 35, who flew in from Malaysia and was heading from Changi Airport to Paya Lebar, thought she could get there without switching trains at Expo.

She ended up taking the shuttle train back to the airport before she managed to find her bearings. "It was a bit confusing. The signs were not very specific," she said.

Ms Junaidah Abdul Rahman, 35, said she was unaware of the MRT suspension as she had not seen any signs about it at Pasir Ris station, where she takes the train.

She found out only when she arrived at Tampines on Dec 7 and was told to alight.

"My shift started at 9am, so I was really late," said the nurse at Parkway East Hospital, who ended up taking a private-hire car ride that cost her $18.20. "I will be upset if this is the price I have to pay for the next three days," she added.

EWL operator SMRT said it has worked closely with LTA to significantly improve its operational efforts to manage the crowd over the four-day stoppage.

These include deploying five times the manpower than usual across the affected stations to assist and guide passengers, said SMRT Trains president Lam Sheau Kai.

He added that the operator conducted detailed site surveys in preparation for the MRT service adjustments to identify the most suitable shuttle bus boarding points.

"To address longer waiting times - particularly at Simei, which relies solely on bus services - we have stationed drinking water at key queue areas," Mr Lam said.

Apart from the notices put up, SMRT staff have been proactively engaging passengers at stations and on trains since last week, distributing leaflets and providing advice on alternative travel options, he added.

LTA previously said that a continuous four-day window is required to remove about 80m of existing track on a section of rail viaduct between Simei and Tanah Merah, near ITE College East. Sleepers holding the running rail in place and the third rail supplying power to trains also need to be removed.

New tracks will then be laid, and the third rail and power cables will be reinstalled, before signalling, power and communications systems are put under stringent testing.

As the area is relatively narrow, this work can be done only when trains are not running.

Safety buffer zones - where the power has to be completely turned off - are also needed to allow the safe removal of the third rail, which is why trains cannot operate between Tanah Merah and Tampines stations during this time.

Work to cut and remove the existing rail and to weld on new rail segments began in the wee hours of Dec 7.

LTA had earlier estimated that an average of 100,000 passengers could be affected each day, with their travel times prolonged by 20 to 30 minutes. It has repeatedly urged public transport users to plan their journeys in advance, factor in additional travelling time or consider alternative routes.

This is not the first time that train services along certain sections of the MRT network have been suspended over multiple days to facilitate track work.

In 2019, five stations on the North-South Line between Admiralty and Yio Chu Kang were closed in stages over the Vesak Day long weekend in May to build a 72m-long crossover track for Canberra station.

In 2010, train services between Jurong East and Clementi, and later Jurong East and Bukit Batok, were suspended to facilitate modification works that included the laying of 2.5km of new tracks. This was done over two weekends in September.

With more work required before the East Coast Integrated Depot is completed in 2026, those who travel on the EWL can expect two more track closures affecting different parts of the line in 2025 and 2026.

When it is ready, the multi-storey integrated depot will be able to house 220 trains from the EWL, Downtown Line and Thomson-East Coast Line, and more than 500 buses, making it Singapore's largest train and bus depot.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.