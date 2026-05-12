LTA to trial ERP 2.0 road signs and markings at 5 new locations across Singapore

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) is trialling the new Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) 2.0 road signs and markings along expressways and arterial roads at five more locations.

These signs and markings will be implemented from June 1 to July 31 this year and will consist of five separate combinations of signages, the authority said on Tuesday (May 12).

Affected roads are the PIE westbound after Kallang Bahru on Woodsville Flyover, CTE southbound from Serangoon Road, PIE westbound before Eunos Link, Marina Boulevard to Marina Coastal Expressway eastbound and citybound AYE after Jurong Town Hall.

For instance, an oval blue "ERP" symbol will be painted on each lane to indicate the start of the ERP charging location on Woodsville Flyover, while a 25-metre stretch of road will be painted blue with "ERP" painted in white in the centre of each lane along Marina Boulevard.

This follows an earlier test conducted by LTA in March at Bayshore Drive, which saw various signages and markings tested along that stretch of road.

"LTA has refined the designs of the ERP road signs and markings for the second phase of the study, taking into account feedback from the first phase," the authority stated.

The authority explained that the selected locations are existing ERP charging locations and represent a range of traffic and road conditions to enable comprehensive testing across different scenarios.

About 1,000 motorists have also been invited to participate in the trial as part of LTA's partnership with the Automobile Association of Singapore, the Singapore Road Safety Council and other stakeholders.

These motorists would gain access to the full suite of upcoming on-board unit (OBU) functionalities, including ERP-related notifications and automatic payment of checkpoint tolls.

Non-participants can also provide feedback to LTA via email at LTA_Pilot_GNSS@LTA.gov.sg by July 31.

While there are no changes to the current congestion pricing framework, all ERP charging will be done via ERP 2.0's global navigation satellite system (GNSS) come January 2027 alongside the finalisation of these new signs and markings.

All Singapore-registered motor vehicles should have the ERP 2.0 OBU installed to travel on public roads in Singapore by then.

"The ERP 2.0 system is on track for implementation on Jan 1, 2027. To date, more than 96 per cent of Singapore-registered vehicles have been fitted with the OBU," it added.

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khooyihang@asiaone.com