LTA uncovers 21 non-compliant e-scooters during enforcement operations; 8 caught for PMA offences

The Land Transport Authority's (LTA) active mobility enforcement officers detected 21 cases involving non-compliant e-scooters and caught eight personal mobility aid (PMA) users flouting regulations between June and July.

In a statement issued to the media on Tuesday (Aug 4), the authority said its officers have continued with enforcement operations since new rules kicked in on June 1, to ensure compliance and safeguard the safety of all path users.

Over the period between June and July, LTA said its officers engaged over 100 PMA users to raise awareness of the new rules and promote safe and responsible use of mobility devices.

The outreach efforts were complemented by public education campaigns, including the dissemination of infographics, videos and flyers through social media platforms, walkway banners, MRT in-train advertisements and HDB lift lobby displays.

Materials were also shared with key stakeholders including mobility scooter retailers, food delivery companies, Active Ageing Centres and public transport operators.

In addition to the three users caught riding without a valid Certificate of Medical Need (CMN), and the five PMA users caught speeding, LTA active mobility enforcement officers also recorded 21 cases of non-UL2272 compliant e-scooters.

Under the enhanced rules, motorised PMAs cannot travel faster than 6kmh on public paths. Prior to the updated rules, PMAs were permitted to travel at speeds of up to 10kmh.

PMAs used on public paths must also comply with size and weight requirements. They cannot exceed 150cm in height, 70cm in width, and 120cm in length; with a maximum laden weight of 300kg.

Mobility scooter users must also have a valid CMN from a doctor or occupational therapist. Seniors aged 70 and above are exempt from the requirement.

As of July 31, a total of 2,267 individuals had obtained their CMNs.

Meanwhile, ahead of the January 2029 deadline to register mobility scooters, LTA said roving registration stations will be deployed at community touchpoints from mid-2027 to help owners facilitate the registration of existing devices.

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