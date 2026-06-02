New rules for PMAs: LTA reminds users of speed, size, weight requirements on public paths

New rules on the use of motorised personal mobility aids (PMAs) and mobility scooters took effect on Monday (June 1) and the Land Transport Authority (LTA) is reminding users to be mindful of the changes.

In a Facebook post the same day, LTA pointed out that motorised PMAs cannot go faster than 6kmh on public paths. These mobility devices could previously travel up to 10kmh on such paths.

PMAs on public paths must also comply with size and weight requirements. They cannot exceed 150cm in height, 70cm in width, and 120cm in length; with a maximum laden weight of 300kg.

Mobility scooter users must also have a valid Certificate of Medical Need from a doctor or occupational therapist. Seniors aged 70 and above are exempted.

Meanwhile, retailers can only display, advertise or sell registered mobility scooters, which must be affixed with both a registration mark and identification mark.

Retailers must also check that buyers have a valid certificate or are exempted from the requirement.

Finally, keeping non-UL2272-certified e-scooters is now an offence. UL2272 is a fire safety standard that tests for fire and electrical hazards in batteries and chargers.

Offenders face a fine of up to S$2,000 and/or up to three months' jail.

It was previously only illegal to use such devices.

Non-UL2272 compliant active mobility devices were in the spotlight with 187 related fires between 2021 and 2025; 98 fires happened during charging of the devices.

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laili.abdeen@asiaone.com