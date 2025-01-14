This made my day: 2 men help elderly man cross the road amid heavy downpour

Two men are being praised online for helping an elderly man cross the road amid a heavy downpour on Sunday (Jan 12) night.

While many Singaporeans stayed in over the weekend to avoid the heavy rains over many parts of the island, this senior was spotted walking outside.

In a video posted to Facebook, two men — one identified as a Bangladeshi worker — were seen supporting the elderly man as he crossed the road at Geylang Lorong 22.

The senior appeared to have trouble walking and needed the support of a walking stick.

The two men worked together to get him across the road safely, with both of them holding up umbrellas to shield him from the rain.

The pair patiently guided the elderly man although the traffic light for the crossing had turned red.

A car also stopped at the traffic light, waiting for the senior to cross.

The video has since been viewed over 3,300 times, with netizens commending the two men for their kind act.

Monsoon surge from Jan 10 to Jan 13

Singapore and the surrounding regions recently experienced a monsoon surge from Jan 10 to Jan 13.

A monsoon surge is a strengthening of winds over the South China Sea, causing extensive rainclouds to form over a surrounding region.

This was "one of the longer and more intense surge events in recent years", with average daily total rainfall ranging from 44.4mm to 120.2mm across the four-day stretch, Meteorological Service Singapore told local media on Tuesday (Jan 14).

Over the past few days, Singapore experienced heavy downpours across the island, with flash flood warnings being issued in areas such as Jalan Seaview.

