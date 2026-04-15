This made my day: 5 kind strangers step in to help motorcyclist after Woodlands accident

A little kindness goes a long way.

A video showing road users and passers-by coming together to help a fallen motorcyclist in Woodlands has warmed the hearts of netizens.

A video of the incident, which took place on April 13 at about 4pm, was shared on the Facebook page of SG Road Vigilante subsequently.

In the video, a motorist can be seen falling from his motorcycle after hitting a car ahead of him while going over a road hump.

Soon after the incident, two male passers-by from the left side of the road went to the motorist's aid, and three others joined them shortly after.

Together, they helped to push the motorcycle back to its upright position.

However, online comments are divided, with social media users noting differing perspectives between the driver and the helpful strangers.

"I know the rider in the wrong but at least help first lah before taking picture," said one netizen.

Another pointed out that the driver should have checked on the motorcyclist first.

"Regardless of who is at fault, the priority should always be the safety and well-being of the individual," said the netizen.

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helmy.saat@asiaone.com

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