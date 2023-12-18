This made my day: Anonymous person leaves umbrellas at Kallang CC for residents

'Tis the season of giving and staff at Kallang Community Club received a surprise gift last Saturday (Dec 16).

An anonymous donor had left a bundle of umbrellas at the office's door, said Jalan Besar MP Ong Chee How in a Facebook post later that day.

The gift also came with a note that read: "Thank you for helping. It's raining daily. I give umbrellas to all. Merry Christmas".

This act of generosity warmed the hearts of many, including the MP's, as Singapore has seen thundery showers over the past few weeks.

Ong wrote: "We don't know who the donor is. But the spirit of the gift to shield fellow residents in case they are caught in these frequent showers — practical, appropriate to the season and without fanfare — certainly warms the heart."

According to Meterological Service Singapore, the wet weather is expected to continue for the rest of December.

The kind gesture is also reminiscent of the Sharella initiative started by a group of Republic Polytechnic students in 2017.

The community project allows residents to borrow and return umbrellas from racks placed at several estates across Singapore.

While grassroots organisations supplied the umbrellas at the start, residents began to contribute their own umbrellas for sharing, noted Sembawang MP Ong Ye Kung, whose ward took part in the initiative.

"I certainly hope this little project brings to light the importance of us being considerate and kind to others," he said at the time.

ALSO READ: This made my day: Bugis hawker gives free meals to needy using diners' donations

ashwini.balan@asiaone.com