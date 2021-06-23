This made my day: Cleaner mumbling about drinks surprises diners at Geylang hawker centre

An ordinary dinner of fried oyster and chilli ban mian turned into a heartwarming surprise for two diners.

Andrew Wong wrote a Facebook post highlighting their encounter with an elderly cleaner who wanted to clear their serving tray at Geylang Bahru Hawker Centre on Monday (June 21) evening.

The pair then told the cleaner that they needed the tray to return their cutlery after eating. "She told me that won't be necessary because she will clean the table after we are done," he said. "She said she works fast, so these won't be on the table for long."

Shortly after, the cleaner came by again and mumbled in Hokkien about buying a drink. Assuming that she wanted them to buy her a drink, he asked what drink she wanted.

However, Wong was dumbfounded when she said, "No, no, I want to buy both of you a drink! I have left some money at the drink stall already. Do you want a cold drink?"

The two diners politely declined the offer and after a chat, the cleaner carried on with her work.

It was only after Wong realised that they were having "a very spicy bowl of ban mian" – and that he was sweating profusely – he ran to her and asked: "Auntie, do you mind if I ask you something. Did you want to buy me a drink because you saw me perspiring, in agony?

"She broke into a hearty giggle and nodded her head," he wrote. The two looked at each other and had a laugh before Wong promised he would come back to see her again.

"We were greatly humbled this evening but our heart was warmly touched by her big-heartedness to a pair of strangers!" he said.

His Facebook post went viral with more than 5,400 reactions and 4,700 shares. One comment read: "What a lovely story and kind auntie."

