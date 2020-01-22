This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer's wallet containing $800

PHOTO: Lianhe Zaobao
Lam Min Lee
Lam Min Lee
AsiaOne

A man thought that his plans for Chinese New Year were dashed when he lost his wallet.

He had caught a movie with his family at Downtown East on Saturday (Jan 18) when he realised that his wallet had gone missing after going to the toilet, the man's wife told Lianhe Zaobao.

"We were anxious over the lost wallet as it contained the money for our Chinese New Year shopping," she said.

Although they reported the loss to Cathay Cineplex and the police, the couple thought that the cash was gone for good.

Little did they know it would be returned to them — with the man's valuables and $800 all intact — the very next day.

PHOTO: Lianhe Zaobao

"I received a call from the cinema staff informing us to pick up my husband's wallet which a cleaner had found," the woman added.

While it could've easily become a case of finders keepers, the kind-hearted cleaner returned the wallet.

Grateful for the act of honesty, the couple prepared some chocolates for the cleaner, but they didn't get to meet the latter in the end.

The woman then shared an experience of her own, saying that she once took a gold necklace to the police station after chancing upon it a few years ago.

Kindness begets kindness, indeed.

lamminlee@asiaone.com

