This made my day: Commando carries elderly woman to safety after she fell off bicycle in Clementi

When duty calls, a good soldier answers.

For this commando, it just happened to be during his lunch break.

In a Facebook post, the Singapore Army shared that Master Warrant Officer William Nadan witnessed an accident in Clementi on Wednesday (May 17).

An elderly woman was lying on the road after falling off her bicycle, they wrote, adding that an elderly man was struggling to pull her away to safety.

"[Nadan] instinctively sprung into action and took charge of the situation," they said.

"He exited the car in no time and helped to carry her onto the pavement to prevent further harm."

The commando only left the scene after she was well enough to head back home with her companion, according to the Facebook post.

"We applaud Nadan's efforts and thank him for being a responsible citizen," they added.

PHOTO: Facebook/The Singapore Army

The Facebook post, shared on Thursday, has garnered over 110 comments and 2,600 likes.

Several netizens praised Nadan for being a good Samaritan.

"Well done! A great role model," one wrote while another said: "That is what he is trained for. Anytime and anywhere".

Other acts of kindness

In February, a man braved the rain to warn passers-by to not go near a wild snake in Bukit Panjang.

A passer-by told Shin Min Daily News that the good Samaritan also used rubbish bins and plastic bags to trap the reptile.

Officers from the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society later arrived to catch the snake, the woman said.

"My daughter is only 10 years old. If there was no warning from him, she could've run around and startled the snake. Consequences could've been disastrous," she added.

ALSO READ: 'She lucky this is Singapore': Netizens praise strangers for aiding drunk woman found slumped on MRT train

chingshijie@asiaone.com