This Made My Day: Couple dishes out free lunches and friendship to elderly in Bedok

For the past eight years, a couple has been serving free lunches to old folks at the void deck of an HDB block in Bedok.

The meals not only warmed the bellies of their elderly neighbours, it also warmed their hearts.

According to Lianhe Wanbao, the couple's act of kindness has helped an 82-year-old widow go through a difficult time in her life.

After her husband died years ago, the woman spent her days alone at home and slipped into depression.

She later heard that a couple from a neighbouring block was giving out free lunches to seniors every Monday to Friday, and decided to join them one day.

The widow soon befriended fellow seniors, and looked forward to meeting her lunch buddies every day. "I've known them for over five years. It's great to have someone to talk to and care about," she said.

THE COUPLE BEHIND THE FREE MEALS

The organisers of the free lunches is a man and his wife who live at Blk 23 Chai Chee Road.

He had an epiphany after he was involved in a serious bicycle accident nine years ago. The 69-year-old, who wants to remain anonymous, decided that he wanted to do something for his elderly neighbours who are poor, and started to prepare free meals for them.

But the man said that he didn't think he'd be doing this till now. To continue paying for the meals, he came out of retirement and found a job as a security guard.

About 50 people will gather at the block every afternoon for lunch, with some seniors taking food home for dinner.

FROM STRANGERS TO LUNCH BUDDIES

Besides filling their tummies, the estate's elderly residents have developed a close friendship with each other.

When a senior doesn't turn up for lunch for several days, he added, the group will start to worry about whether he or she has fallen ill.

"We've become close friends after having meals together over the years. It pains me when they leave — some have died, others were sent to old folks' homes," the organiser said.

REVIVING THE KAMPUNG SPIRIT

The couple's neighbourly gesture has also inspired others to help.

An anonymous donor has been sending them rice and cans of luncheon meat and sardine every month for the past five years, while other Good Samaritans have donated food items such as cooking oil and bee hoon.

This helps lighten his financial load, the organiser said, because he only needs to pay for fresh produce such as vegetables, seafood and meat.

Other residents are also doing their bit to help, such as a 72-year-old woman who cooks food to share with her lunch buddies.

"I'd ask them what dishes they'll be serving the next day, and help to prepare one of them at home. I've cooked fried noodles, fried kuay teow, and curry chicken."

