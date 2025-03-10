This made my day: Driver's quick thinking saves injured elderly man stranded on expressway

Amid the weekday afternoon rush on the expressway, one man's quick thinking turned a potential road hazard into a moment of kindness.

On Tuesday (Mar 4), Jason Wong, a property agent, spotted an elderly man lying down on the road shoulder of the Pan Island Expressway (PIE).

The 34-year-old immediately pulled over and helped the elderly man.

Speaking to AsiaOne, Wong said that the man, 70, appeared disoriented and could not explain how he ended up on the expressway.

Wong also noticed that he was bleeding from his ears and had blood on his fingers.

Another driver who spotted the incident stopped to provide help to Wong and the elderly man.

Wong decided to take the man to his car to cool down and drive him to his destination.

But shortly after driving off, Wong spotted a police car and flagged it down, before handing the man over to the police.

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the police confirmed that the elderly man was found by a member of public at about 1.10pm and was handed over to police officers at the road shoulder along PIE.

Police officers assisted in taking him to a nearby residential block and called for an ambulance to assess his injuries.

The man was taken conscious to the hospital.

'This is not my first encounter'

On September 2023, while driving to work, Wong had a similar experience when he spotted an elderly man in the middle of the Ayer Rajah Expressway.

"This is not my first encounter spotting an elderly man in the middle of the road. Previously, I assisted another elderly man who was lost in the middle of AYE before driving him to his destination in Clementi," Wong told AsiaOne, adding that he also contacted the man's wife to update her on his whereabouts after dropping him.

