This made my day: Good Samaritans lauded for performing CPR on elderly man who collapsed in Admiralty

Several passers-by sprung into action to rescue an elderly man who collapsed at Admiralty Place on Monday (Oct 27) afternoon.

They performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation and used an automated external defibrillator (AED) on him before the paramedics arrived, Shin Min Daily News reported.

A shop assistant working in the area next to Admiralty MRT said that the man, who appeared to be in his 80s or 90s, had appeared frail.

He started bleeding from his mouth and nose before collapsing, causing a commotion.

“People immediately came forward to help,” said the shop assistant. “A woman performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on him for over 10 minutes, and another fetched an AED while others called for an ambulance.”

Describing the incident as chaotic, the eyewitness said that some passers-by urged others to step back to give the elderly man room to breathe. He gradually regained consciousness.

Another employee from a nearby shop said that the whole rescue effort lasted about 30 minutes, before paramedics arrived and took the elderly man away on a stretcher.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force told AsiaOne that the man was taken to Woodlands Health Campus.

