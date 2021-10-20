This made my day: Good samaritans work together to flip overturned car after accident in Sembawang

When an accident happens, just a few seconds could be the difference between life and death.

A group of good samaritans — more than a dozen motorists and passers-by — worked together to flip an overturned car back upright and rescue its trapped elderly passengers at Sembawang on Monday (Oct 18).

In a Facebook video shared by SG Road Vigilante on the same day, it showed a black car ramming into a silver car that was making a turn at the junction of Sembawang Road and Canberra Link, causing the latter to flip on its side.

Speaking to Stomp, a contributor named Hidayat said: "An elderly couple was trapped inside the overturned car. Several people managed to get the car back upright after assessing the couple's condition.

"Kudos to everyone who helped."

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told AsiaOne that they were alerted to the accident at 5.45pm.

They added: "SCDF assessed two persons for minor injuries and they subsequently refused conveyance to the hospital."

