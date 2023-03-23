This made my day: Man asks busker to make announcement looking for driver who left car window open

While he was at East Coast Park, a man noticed a parked car with one of its windows rolled down.

To help alert the driver, this man enlisted the help of some buskers who were in the area.

A video of the moment was captured and uploaded onto Instagram by Singapore Incidents on Wednesday (March 22).

In the clip, the busker can be heard speaking into her microphone: "Your window on the passenger side is still open. Just for safety measure [sic], our friend here... is concerned about your car."

As she finishes the announcement, the man walks away while holding his daughter's hand.

The video's caption read: "The sense of community in Singapore is why we're regarded as one of the safest countries in the world because we've reliable and proactive citizens."

Good samaritans help woman change tyres

In Dec 2021, a woman had the misfortune of getting a punctured tyre in the middle of the Marina Bay Sands (MBS) carpark.

Thankfully, three men noticed her struggling to fix the tyre and stepped forward to help.

The act of kindness was documented on TikTok by the woman's friend.

https://www.tiktok.com/@thebengaligal/video/7035224382431677697?embed_source=121331973%2C120811592%2C120810756%3Bnull%3Bembed_bl

To thank them for their help, the woman tried to pay the three men, but they refused her gesture.

