This made my day: Men brave heavy rain to rescue cat stuck in Bedok canal

These heroes don't wear capes - they have harnesses and ropes instead.

In a TikTok video on Dec 1, Zul Awab shared how he and two friends rescued a cat which was stuck in a canal in Bedok.

On Nov 30, he decided to take a detour from his usual route home and chanced upon the helpless cat while passing by the canal.

"My wife and I are both cat lovers, I was very sad to see the cat shivering in the canal. It was also raining at the time," he told 8world.

According to Zul, passers-by said that the cat had been trapped in the canal for three days. Worried for its safety, the man took it upon himself to rescue the feline.

In TikTok clips shared by other netizens, the man was seen attempting to fish the feline out of the canal with an umbrella tied to the end of a rope.

As it started to rain heavily, the cat became partially submerged in water and had to cling onto a wall to prevent itself from getting swept away.

The cat, which appeared to be exhausted, was even carried away by the strong current several times.

After several failed attempts to save the cat by himself, Zul contacted two friends for help, 8world reported.

That night, amid a heavy downpour, the three men used ropes and safety harnesses to lower one of them into the canal, putting the cat into a basket hanging on his waist.

Climbing back out of the canal, the group of men, along with personnel from the National Parks Board (NParks), celebrated the rescue with smiles on their faces.

They subsequently placed the cat in a carrier and NParks whisked the cat to safety.

Netizens shared their thoughts in the video's comments section, thanking Zul and his friends for saving the cat.

Some were also concerned about the feline's well-being and asked Zul for updates.

AsiaOne has contacted NParks for more information.

