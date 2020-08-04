This made my day: National marathoner returns lost $30,000 cash cheque to 1A Crispy Puff owner, gets puffs in return

Finders keepers? Not for one Singaporean man who picked up a cash cheque worth $30,000.

National marathoner Soh Rui Yong, 28, shared in a Facebook post yesterday (Aug 3), that he had been walking home on Thursday night (Jul 30) when he stumbled across the cheque, folded and lying on the street.

|Neighbours| Was walking home at night when I stumbled across a folded cheque on the street. Picking it up I looked at... Posted by Soh Rui Yong（苏睿勇） on Monday, August 3, 2020

Unsure of what to do, he contacted his MP Pritam Singh and the town council for help. In the meantime, a quick search on the internet for the name written on the cheque revealed that the owner was none other than Ow Soon Pooh, the founder and former director of 1A Crispy Puffs.

1A Crispy Puffs told AsiaOne they had received a message from Soh, who had requested to speak to Ow. After Ow's daughter was made aware of the incident, they arranged to meet up the next day to retrieve the cheque.

Ow, who was visibly relieved, also requested to take a photo together with Soh, and asked for Soh's address.

While a good deed is its own reward, as a show of his appreciation, Ow had two boxes of crispy puffs — consisting of curry puffs, sardine puffs, durian puffs and more — delivered to Soh's residence.

Sure enough, Soh "had an absolute feast", but while netizens lauded him and his honesty in the comment section, several couldn't help but poke fun at his profession.

Speaking with AsiaOne, Soh added that he shared the story as felt that in "these uncertain times", it's important to "try to look out for one another a little more".

