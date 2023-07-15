This made my day: Passengers give cabby $90 tip for playing 'wonderful songs' during trip

Sometimes a little gesture goes a long way.

One lucky cabby recently received a cash tip of nearly 10 times his passenger's fare — all because of his choice of music.

Ann Wong took to local Facebook group Taxiuncle to share the pleasant surprise on Wednesday (July 12).

Uploading a picture of the metered fare and a $100 note, Wong said that he picked up an Indonesian Chinese couple in his cab on the same day, and happened to be playing some old Chinese songs such as Goodbye Kiss by Jacky Cheung and My Choice by Sally Yeh and George Lam.

"Besides talking about the songs, we [also sang] along."

"The trip cost $9.60. The wife passed me a $100 note," the cabby wrote.

Wong said he tried to ask the passenger for a $10 note instead, as he did not have enough change.

However, the woman told Wong that the $100 was for him.

"Thank you for playing the wonderful songs. It brings back memories [of] when we were young," she told him.

Wong added he thanked the passenger for her generosity.

Over in the comments, fellow taxi drivers commended Leong for his service and congratulated him for receiving the big tip.

There were also some naysayers who questioned why Wong couldn't keep his good news to himself.

AsiaOne has contacted Wong for more information.

Passenger gives cabby $50 for $8.40 ride

In 2020, a taxi driver, Peter Quek shared on Facebook that a passenger handed him a $50 note to pay for a $8.40 ride, and told him to "just keep" the change.

Speaking to Stomp about the incident, Quek said that generosity from passengers only happens "once in a blue moon".

"This happens probably once a year. Small tips like coins or $1-2 dollar types are more common, like daily or once every two days.

"I think my last '$50 keep the change' was one to two years ago."

