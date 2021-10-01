This made my day: Passers-by band together to save kitten trapped in Jurong water canal

If cats have nine lives, this kitten has one reason to be grateful for after a group of heroic passers-by banded together to save the poor feline that was trapped in a water canal in Jurong.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Sept 29), Lim Chee Kiang said that the stray kitten was "crying for help" at Sungei Lanchar.

"The canal was full of rainwater," he said, "and [at] any moment the water will sweep the kitty away."

With time ticking, a motley crew of rescuers, which comprised of residents and parkgoers, lowered a stone laden basket with ropes to the water. After some 'coaching', they hoisted the kitten back on land.

Even when it was drenched cold from that ordeal, the kitten ran away from its 'hooman' rescuers. But Lim managed to catch and took it home safely in his hands.

In the comments, netizens were full of praise for the rescuers, whom Lim acknowledged are his neighbours and are "the heroes who saved the kitty from certain drowning".

PHOTO: Screengrab from Facebook/ Sayang Our Singapore's Community Cats

In subsequent Facebook posts, shared a few days after the incident, Lim said that the Canal Kitty is now adopted and given the name "Biscuit".

He added that the "very undernourished and thin kitten" was taken to the vet with no injuries or health conditions.

Writing as Biscuit, Lim wrote: "I don't know how to tell you how I ended up in the canal and how I lived as a street Kitty. But it was very frightening to be in the canal.

"I also wish to thank all your best wishes. I promise to be a good kitty and grow up into a beautiful cat."

READ ALSO: This made my day: Policemen rescue monitor lizard from becoming roadkill near Nicoll Highway

chingshijie@asiaone.com