This made my day: Passers-by gather to help girl whose foot got stuck in bicycle wheel

When a child's foot got stuck in a bicycle's rear wheel, several passers-by stepped forward to help and comfort the girl.

The incident occurred at Block 79A Toa Payoh Central last Wednesday (Aug 21) afternoon.

In a Xiaohongshu post on Thursday, one of the passers-by said a maid was fetching the kindergartener home on a bicycle when the latter's left foot slipped into the gap between the wheel and bicycle frame.

"It hurt to hear her heart-wrenching shouts," wrote the user.

While waiting for the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) to arrive, a number of passers-by stopped along the walkway and surrounded the girl, supporting her right leg and body as well as taking off her left shoe.

Someone had even brought tools in an attempt to dismantle the bicycle frame. Others, including the Xiaohongshu user, offered tissues and comforted the girl.

The Xiaongshu user later urged parents and helpers travelling with children on bicycles to be mindful of safety and ensure the kid's legs are positioned correctly.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the SCDF said they received a call for assistance at the above-mentioned location at about 2.50pm on Wednesday.

Firefighters used rescue equipment to release the person's trapped foot and conveyed her to KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

