This made my day: Prawn noodle eatery boss touched by student's handwritten note and $2 tip

Two dollars might not seem like a lot, but for one prawn noodle eatery boss in Toa Payoh, it meant the world.

Over the weekend, the owner of Chef Kang's Prawn Noodle House wrote a post on Facebook, recounting how a student had dined in his eatery last Friday (July 17) and left a $2 tip, along with a handwritten note.

To a customer who came on 17th July 2020 around 2.00pm On 17th July 2020 around 2pm, a customer wearing what we believe... Posted by Chef Kang's Prawn Noodle House on Saturday, July 18, 2020

In her note, she profusely apologised for being unable to finish her food, but also praised the portion size and taste. As a show of her appreciation and guilt for wasting the food, she included a tip — her pocket money for the day.

Having worked hard in order to pull through after the business was hard-hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, the kind gesture and encouragement deeply touched the hearts of the staff members, he shared.

"This note made us feel that our efforts were all worth it."

The staff weren't the only ones moved by the girl's actions. The internet similarly cooed affectionately over her sweet gesture.

As kindness begets kindness, the owner extended an invite to not only the student, but also her parents and teachers — all of whom he believed had played vital roles in nurturing good values in her — for a meal.

Thanks to the internet, shortly after the post went out, the post caught the attention of the girl's mother, who has since contacted the eatery.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

ALSO READ: This made my day: MRT station staff gives own money to lost jogger for ride home

rainercheung@asiaone.com