This made my day: Japanese NTU student gives auntie snack to break fast, all while speaking in Malay

It's been over a week since Ramadan began and Muslims all over the world are fasting.

Hoping to show some love and care during this period is Hana, a Japanese-Thai exchange student currently studying at Nanyang Technological University (NTU).

In a TikTok video uploaded on March 27, the 20-year-old showed herself handing some snacks to the owner of the Muslim stall at Hall 11 to break fast. Hana indicated in the video that it was around 7.45pm.

She greeted the owner and said "happy breaking of fast" in Malay before passing the woman a bar of KitKat chocolate.

Hana previously lived in Malaysia, which is why she can speak the language.

As the stall owner accepted the food, she asked Hana if it was Halal, to which Hana said: "KitKat."

Understanding this, the stall owner thanked Hana with a smile.

After that, the two chated and Hana asked the stall owner about what else she was eating.

The elderly woman also asked Hana if she had eaten yet.

When Hana replied that she hadn't, the stall owner playfully said: "So slow lah."

She later also said: "if you eat slow, you work slow."

Before the two parted ways, they made heart symbols with their hands to each other

In the comments, netizens gushed about how cute the stall owner was and some even asked for more content with her in it.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Hanae_nakaa

They praised Hana for her kind actions too.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Hanae_nakaa

One netizen also dropped some advice and told Hana that in Malay culture, one should give and receive something with their right hand.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Hanae_nakaa

AsiaOne has reached out to Hana for more details.

She's good friends with the canteen stall owner

This isn't the first time Hana has bantered and spent time with the Muslim stall owner.

In one video on TikTok dated Feb 21, Hana filmed herself and the woman chatting and joking about Hana's appearance.

After which, the two burst into laughter.

"Auntie so mean and cute," she said jokingly in the captions.

In a separate TikTok video uploaded on March 23, she shared how she and her friends paid the stall owner a visit just as she was closing shop.

The two parties waved cheerily to each other and said their goodbyes as the elderly woman pulled down her stall shutters.

ALSO READ: Singaporean man buys milk powder for driver's son while holidaying in Bali

melissateo@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.