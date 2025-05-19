This made my day: SBS Transit staff members return backpack containing items worth $5,000 to passenger

A passenger who misplaced his bag at Hillview MRT station was relieved when two station staff members returned it to him 20 minutes later.

This occurred at about 11pm on April 4.

According to a Facebook post made on May 17 by SBS Transit, a commuter had found the backpack in question and handed it over to a station staff.

Station Manager Asenan and Assistant Station Manager Kenneth then secured the backpack immediately.

"As it was close to midnight, I hoped the owner would retrace his steps back to the station," Asenan said.

The passenger, a man named Michael Wu, did return to Hillview MRT station some 20 minutes later.

After his identity was verified, the bag was returned to him.

In a Facebook post on April 5, Wu expressed his gratitude to those who found his backpack and safeguarded it.

"Last night, in a moment of inadvertence, I got off the train at that station and left my backpack on the subway," he wrote.

"The backpack was very important to me, containing two laptops, an iPad, and my wallet with many bank cards," Wu continued, adding that he "was going crazy and thought it would be nearly impossible to recover it".

"You saved my night and helped me avoid a financial loss of over S$5,000! There are no words to fully express my gratitude," wrote the man.

Wu ended his post by wishing SBS Transit all the best, hoping that it continues providing secure and responsible travel services to residents.

"In a world where it’s easy to look the other way, honesty is a powerful choice," wrote SBS Transit.

"To the good Samaritan who chose to do the right thing, and to Asenan and Kenneth – we thank you for your integrity and kindness."

