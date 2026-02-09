This made my day: Sengkang pedestrians hailed for controlling traffic amid rain and traffic light failure

Three men were praised for stepping in to direct traffic in Sengkang after a traffic light malfunction during a rainy day.

A video of the incident was uploaded to TikTok on Saturday (Feb 7) by Tanisha Singh, the wife of one of the three pedestrians who helped direct traffic.

The incident occurred on Friday night at a traffic junction outside Rivervale Mall, which is located between Rivervale Crescent and Rivervale Drive.

The traffic lights at the junction were not working, according to Singh's caption, and the ground appeared slick from rain.

The 23-second video captured Singh's husband and two other men using the flashlights on their mobile phones to direct traffic at the intersection.

Singh's video has since garnered over 67,000 views, with many netizens leaving comments lauding the actions of the three men.

"A salute to these men," said TikTok user Leo Heng, while another another praised them for using their phone lights to alert approaching vehicles.

Some netizens shared about witnessing the scene on Friday night, and thanked the men for taking the initiative to help out.

In response to a comment, Singh said that her husband and his friend had traffic control certificates and knew about traffic control, so they stepped in to help.

The men spent around 45 minutes directing traffic before a maintenance worker arrived at the scene to fix the traffic lights, she told 8world News.

"Although my husband was a little late for work, he was very happy to be able to help ensure that no accidents occurred. He is very proud to be able to serve the nation and make our home safer," she said.

AsiaOne has reached out to Singh for additional information.

