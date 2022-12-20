This made my day: Singapore couple throws pizza party for anyone who's lonely this Christmas

Merry, merry Christmas, lonely, lonely Christmas?

It doesn't have to be.

One couple in Singapore are looking to make Christmas a little cheerier for those who're feeling a tad lonesome during the festive season.

In a video posted to TikTok on Monday (Dec 19), David Loh and Esther Chua basically sent out an "open jio" to everyone for their pizza party on Christmas Eve.

"Many of you don't know but Christmas is a time when the lonely get lonelier," said Chua, 25, in the clip.

Loh also shared his experience of spending the last few Christmas seasons alone, where he felt "so lonely, and so sad".

"I can't imagine what that would feel like if you're already struggling mentally and you have no one else," added the 26-year-old art gallery manager.

That feeling of loneliness struck a chord with Loh, who got together with Chua, a social media manager, in April this year.

Said Loh: "The funny thing is, the past two years I just didn't happen to get any invitations. I know a lot of people but I wasn't close to them.

"So I guess the loneliness is amplified, when you know [many] people yet you have no one else to spend it with. And I hadn't met Esther then!"

Extending the invitation to their pizza party, the couple shared that there's "no huge agenda and no huge programme" to the event.

"So if you're free and you're alone and you have no one to spend it with, we want to invite you to a pizza party," said Chua.

"We just don't want you to be alone!" added Loh emphatically.

And it appears there are plenty of lonely souls out there seeking company this Christmas.

Speaking to AsiaOne, Loh shared that response to the invitation has been enthusiastic. They have already filled up the initial 15 spots planned although many more have expressed interest.

"We didn't want the group to be too big as it is hard to have [proper] conversations and people might feel out of place," said Loh, who intends to hold the function at a faith-based art gallery located near City Hall which he manages.



But he assured that the event, which would likely include board games and "heart-to-heart-talks", will be kept secular.

"Our heart is really to just create a space for people feeling lonely to hang out and chill."

Their generous act has also touched the hearts of netizens, with several appearing to take them up on their offer.

PHOTO: Screengrab from TikTok/davidandesther

Loh shared that they had budgeted between $200 to $300 from their own pockets to cater pizzas for the group, but a friend later stepped up and offered to make the pizzas.

So now, they'll likely use the money to buy some presents for their guests instead, because "what's Christmas without gifts", added Loh with a laugh.

It seems such nice gestures are not new for the young couple, who met while working for a church organisation.

"Both of us are individuals who want to live life bigger than ourselves," shared Loh. "So when it comes to occasions, we try to do something that's not about ourselves."

This includes giving flowers to random strangers on their birthdays and writing notes of encouragement to others.

But the open invitation to basically everyone on the internet, is a first.

"We're not backed or funded by any organisation, our heart is just to create a space for people who are alone this Christmas to feel less lonely," explained Loh.

"I think there are lots of people who want to do good but we're often waiting for another organisation or an initiative that we can join. But the truth is we can all do a little something by ourselves, it just takes heart."

