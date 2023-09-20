This made my day: Train station staff accompanies 6-year-old girl to school after she loses sister in crowd

A SBS Transit staff was recently lauded for going above and beyond to ensure the safety of a six-year-old girl who lost her way at the MRT station.

Sharing the heartwarming incident on Facebook on Sunday (Sept 17), SBS Transit wrote that Gwen Tan, a St Margaret's Primary School student got separated from her older sister amidst the morning crowd at Bendemeer MRT station.

The primary one student only knew that she had to alight at Mattar MRT station, but wasn't sure how to reach St Margaret's Primary School from the station, according to the post.

She then decided to get help from a train station staff at Mattar MRT station and assistant station manager Muhammad Farhan Mohammad stepped in to assist her.

He contacted another staff at that station to confirm that the school was nearby.

And concerned that Tan was alone, Farhan suggested accompanying her throughout the journey to school, reassuring Tan that she will be reunited with her sister soon.

SBS Transit said that as they were about to reach the school, Farhan met Tan's teacher and handed the child over to the teacher.

"Kudos to Farhan for exemplifying our CARES service and going the extra mile to ensure Gwen's safe arrival at school!" SBS Transit praised Farhan.

"So, if you ever need help, don't hesitate to approach our friendly station staff — they will assist you as best they can!"

Launched in 2008, SBS Transit CARES focuses on enhancing and promoting a culture of service excellence in SBS Transit.

Netizens flooded the post with many thankful to Farhan for ensuring the young girl's safety and that his act of service should be commended.

Some also praised the young Tan for her presence of mind to approach a station staff for help.

ALSO READ: This made my day: Motorcyclist stops to help elderly woman cross road

ashwini.balan@asiaone.com