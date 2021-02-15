This made my day: Video of Malay boy greeting Chinese neighbour with oranges during CNY warms hearts

Chinese New Year might be a quieter affair this year, but that didn't stop this Malay family from bringing a little cheer to their elderly Chinese neighbour.

In a Facebook video posted on Feb 12, six-year-old Umar Shahrizal was seen greeting the granny at her door with two mandarin oranges, which signify good fortune in Chinese culture, in each hand.

The boy's father, Shahrizal Salleh, 40 — better known as local celebrity chef and TV personality, Chef Bob — followed behind carrying gift bags filled with various goodies such as chicken essence, abalone in collagen broth and four small bottles of sambal kicap (Malay for spicy soy sauce), to "spice things up" this festive season.

The woman was visibly touched at their thoughtful gesture. She thanked both of them, and the three neighbours exchanged wishes for prosperity before heading back to their houses.

In his Facebook post, Chef Bob shared that he wanted to "give her something different" this year, so he asked his 58,000 followers to come up with some suggestions.

What surprised the father-son duo, however, was that the granny appeared at their door moments later, gifting them a bag of goodies as a show of her appreciation.

She gave a red packet to the boy, as well as snacks such as love letter biscuits, Oreos, oranges and chips, said Chef Bob despite his insistence on not expecting anything in return.

The phrase "Like father, like son" also rang true as Chef Bob cheekily shouted Chinese New Year greetings and words of affection to his neighbour as she returned to her house, with his son mimicking along happily.

This friendly exchange is just one of many over the years since Chef Bob and his family moved to their current home.

Last May, he shared that his family received many goodies and snacks from his neighbour during Hari Raya, adding that it's something she has done every year.

Chef Bob said he is "blessed" for having a neighbour like her, whom he affectionately dubbed Nenek Cina, which means 'Chinese grandmother' in Malay.

Her thoughtfulness was also seen in the latest video where she asked if he was comfortable with her praying in the common area outside of their houses because "the fengshui was good".

In times of crisis, it becomes increasingly important to reignite a kampung spirit that goes beyond race and religion. As Chef Bob said aptly in his Facebook post: "Love begets love. Respect begets respect. Hate begets hate."

