This made my day: Woman gives ang bao to coffee shop staff who returned lost handbag

A woman who lost her handbag at a coffee shop managed to get it back - all thanks to another kind patron and two coffee shop employees.

Wang, 61, told Shin Min Daily News that he spotted the black handbag on the chair next to him while he was dining at the coffee shop at Block 406 Sembawang Drive on Feb 13.

"The bag looked expensive, so I waited at the table, hoping that the owner would come claim it," the retiree said.

Unfortunately, the bag owner did not turn up after 30 minutes.

Wang then handed the bag over to the drink stall employee for safekeeping before continuing with his meal.

The bag was from Charles and Keith, and was estimated to be about $90, reported Shin Min.

Drink stall employee, Lin, told the Chinese evening daily that she was busy working when Wang handed the bag over to her.

"I didn't ask any questions, I just helped to take care of the bag. I passed it to my colleague on the evening shift," said the 29-year-old.

When a patron approached the coffee shop regarding a lost handbag later that day, Lin's colleague returned the item to its owner.

"The owner thanked my colleague and passed her an ang bao," said Lin.

